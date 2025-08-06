 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

GoShorty urges vigilance after uncovering website clone

Phil Evans
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Temporary car insurance firm GoShorty has confirmed it identified a cloned website as part of its routine brand and security monitoring processes and set out the steps taken to protect consumers including alerting the Financial Conduct Authority.

The regulator confirmed on 4 August that fraudsters had been using the website go-shorty.co.

A spokesperson for GoShorty told Insurance Age: “We use technology that continuously scans the internet for any unauthorised use of our brand assets, content lifted from our website, or domain names similar to ours. The domain go-shorty.co was resultantly flagged by this system.”

As soon as the site was identified the firm activated its

