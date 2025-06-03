City of London Police leads nationwide crackdown on ghost broking

The City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department has led a nationwide period of action targeting ghost brokers in a coordinated crackdown on insurance fraud.

From 19 to 30 May officers carried out a series of targeted operations, resulting in the arrest of two individuals – a 37-year-old woman in Luton and a 22-year-old man in south London. IFED believe both are key players in an organised criminal network involved in the sale of fraudulent insurance policies and the laundering of illicit profits.

‘Ghost brokers’ hide in plain sight on social media, set to catch people unaware with deals that look too good to be true. Stay vigilant when looking for