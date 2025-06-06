Insurance Age

Three arrested in the UK in FCA led crackdown on illegal finfluencers

social-media-engagement
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Three people in the UK have been arrested as the Financial Conduct Authority led an an international crackdown on illegal finfluencers in a week of action that kicked off on Monday.

Along with the arrests, made with the support of the City of London Police, the watchdog has also authorised criminal proceedings against three individuals.

The regulator listed that it has invited four finluencers for interview and sent seven cease and desist letters.

It is easy for scammers and opportunists to exploit unassuming investors who can face devastating financial losses

According to the FCA, 50 warning alerts have been issued which it calculated will result in over 650 take down

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

launch button
Former Nexus US CEO launches MGA

London-headquartered international managing general agent Amiga Specialty has officially launched promising an “aggressive growth and acquisition strategy”.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: