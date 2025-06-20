FCA warns of Brighton broker clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be Brighton-based Premium Wise Insurance Brokers.

The regulator revealed on 19 June that fraudsters had been using the website www.grandguard.co.uk. At the time of writing the clone website is still live.

The FCA highlighted that the clone has no connection to Premium Wise and provided the correct information for the broker.

The fraudsters have also been using the email address ‘grandguardpremium@gmail.com’.

The watchdog warned that scammers may provide other false details