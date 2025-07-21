Aviva leans into digital with enhanced freight liability insurance launch

Aviva Global, Corporate and Specialty has rolled out freight liability insurance on Acturis for the first time alongside making the enhanced version available on Fast Trade.

According to the insurer, the updated proposition offers greater flexibility to meet the evolving needs of brokers and clients.

It listed that key enhancements include increased cover limits, a broader range of conditions of carriage – offering greater flexibility for freight forwarders and hauliers – and the introduction of a lower-cost ‘economy’ cover (see box).

Updates

Updates to the freight liability product include:

with flexible options based