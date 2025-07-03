Insurance cases drop at FOS in 2024/25 with downward trend expected to continue

The number of insurance cases received by the Financial Ombudsman Service fell by almost 3% in 2024/25 to 45,606 new complaints.

The reduction bucked the trend of the FOS’ overall workload which grew by 54% year-on-year.

Consumers lodged 305,726 complaints about financial products with the independent service last financial year, the highest level in six years.

The last time it received more complaints was during payment protection insurance claims in 2018/19 (388,392).

We are modernising our ways of working, investing in new tools and technologies, and building flexibility into our workforce.

In its annual report and