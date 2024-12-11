Simply Business names Julie Fisher as permanent UK CEO

Simply Business has appointed Julie Fisher as UK CEO having held the role on an interim basis.

Previous boss Alan Thomas left to be CEO at Ripe in September.

Fisher, pictured, joined Simply Business as chief commercial officer in 2019. She brings over 35 years of insurance experience to the post having previously also held leadership roles at Churchill, RBS and MoneySuperMarket.

