Real-life examples of SME cyber attacks needed to drive uptake – FSBIS’s Katie Freemantle

Managing director of FSB Insurance Service, Katie Freemantle, said there are not enough examples of SMEs that have suffered from a cyber attack to show real risks to small businesses.

CEO David Perry added: “But the problem we’ve got is that you’ll hear these stats where surveys are extrapolated out to say 65% of all SMEs have had a cyber attack in the last year.

“And if you say, ‘well just tell me 10 of them and give me the detail’, there just isn’t any detail. We need a few real-life stories, as Katie said, so that we can present what the actual risks are going forward.”

In November, Howden reported SMEs remain underserved by the cyber insurance market. It found half (49%) of