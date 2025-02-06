Insurance Age

Macbeth makes first deal in years buying Insurance Services Surrey

    By Rosie Simms

Macbeth has made its first purchase in almost four years with the acquisition of Guildford-based Insurance Services Surrey, its third ever buy.

The acquisition has boosted Macbeth’s gross written premiums by £4m to £45m.

Former owners of ISS Peter Sambrook, John Goodson and Rob Tipping join Macbeth’s team along with the wider ISS staff, taking the headcount of the Reading-based business to 73.

According to its website, ISS’ product offering includes property owners and landlords, corporate and

