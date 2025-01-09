Insurance Age

Ecclesiastical recruits Medlicott as UK casualty director

James Medlicott, UK casualty director at Ecclesiastical
Ecclesiastical Insurance has appointed James Medlicott as UK casualty director, joining in March from HDI Global where he was director for liability underwriting.

Before his time at HDI Global, Medlicott spent over 19 years at Aviva, where he held a number of senior liability underwriting roles.

He will succeed Tom Taylor, who has moved to a new role as group head of underwriting having been with the insurer for over eight years.

