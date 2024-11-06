i-wonder to launch classic car comparison site

Niche comparison site solutions provider i-Wonder is rolling out a service for UK classic car insurance, Insurance Age can reveal.

The offering will ‘soft launch’ as an option on i-Wonder’s own Insurance Cloud website in early November, with the business confirming it has reached an agreement to fully launch with one of the ‘big 4’ price comparison sites later in the month.

The software specialist has been building a panel for three months and is currently working with eight separate broker enterprises and in talks with a further five.

Frances Howard, chief operating officer of i-Wonder, told Insurance Age: “There are a lot