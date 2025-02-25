Polaris eyeing up £500m GWP milestone for imarket in 2025, confirms Banga

“I don’t want to tempt fate, but on current trajectory, we should be getting close [to £500m GWP] by the end of 2025,” Polaris managing director Vivek Banga told Insurance Age.

The insight came as Polaris confirmed insurance premiums placed through digital trading platform imarket rose 15% to £449m in 2024.

It was the latest in a string of double-digit hikes and Banga calculated that in the last three years, comparing the end of 2021 with the end of 2024, the surge has totalled 60%.

“All the trends that we are seeing are positive in terms of brokers using imarket, trading volumes through imarket, and the fact the complexity of what is being traded through imarket has