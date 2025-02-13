Insurance Age

Motor MGA widens distribution after targeting £125m GWP with Zurich capacity

David Nichols and Sam White
Jonathan Swift
Managing general agent Freedom Services is aiming to more than double the business it writes to £125m gross written premium through a capacity deal it struck with Zurich in 2024, Insurance Age can reveal.

The five-year deal covered commercial van, telematics motor and initially included product distribution through Freedom’s sister company Stella Woman as well as aggregators.

However, the MGA is now widening its distribution footprint and rolling out new arrangements over the coming months that will see it work with a double-digit number of brokers.

Reflecting on the first year, Sam White, founder and chair of Freedom Services and Stella Woman, pictured right, told Insurance Age: “Everything we

