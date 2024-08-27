MCE administration extended for a year
The administrators of MCE Insurance have revealed a 12-month extension to the process which is now set to close in July 2025.
Motorbike specialist broker MCE fell into administration in July last year with Crowe UK appointed to the role.
In the latest update from Crowe, filed at Companies House earlier this month, the administrators explained the extension had been granted by relevant creditors in June.Write-off
The progress report, spanning 17 January to 16 July 2024, also updated on a credit hire book that had previously been valued at £6.6m.
A director that had expressed an interest in buying it has not responded to
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
AbbeyAutoline grows apprenticeship programme with new recruitment drive
Northern Ireland based broker AbbeyAutoline has launched a recruitment drive for school leavers and young professionals to join its established apprenticeship programme.
Blog: Are conflicting messages on risk controls and rates eroding trust in cyber expertise?
Is a failure to heed the cyber insurance lessons of the past undermining efforts to shore up its sustainable future? Ian Summerfield, head of cyber at Pen Underwriting, discusses.
“Nobody came close to AUB” – CEO Cheesbrough on Movo’s new investor
The Movo Group is looking to create larger broking hubs and kickstart its directly authorised network Fusion after AUB took an 80% equity stake, according to Lea Cheesbrough, Movo Partnership CEO.
Ex-Ardonagh MD Barclay takes over as CEO of top 100 broker
Lycetts has appointed Ian Barclay to CEO, succeeding Charles Foster who is retiring after seven years in the role.
Allianz PL MD George hails LV Broker rebrand a success
Intermediaries are asking Allianz for more personal lines capacity and have welcomed the rebrand from LV, according to Nicola George, the new managing director of the insurer's broker PL arm.
Ardonagh Advisory buys R K Henshall
Ardonagh has acquired chartered insurance broker R K Henshall & Co based in Sandbach, Cheshire, subject to regulatory approval.
Accredited announces first major capacity deal post R&Q sale
Aventum managing general agent Rokstone has agreed a multi-year and multi-strategy capacity agreement with Accredited.
Over half of businesses have no flood action plan
A survey by Previsco has revealed that 54% of public sector and private companies do not have an action plan in place to deal with the increased risk of flooding.