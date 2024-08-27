MCE administration extended for a year

The administrators of MCE Insurance have revealed a 12-month extension to the process which is now set to close in July 2025.

Motorbike specialist broker MCE fell into administration in July last year with Crowe UK appointed to the role.

In the latest update from Crowe, filed at Companies House earlier this month, the administrators explained the extension had been granted by relevant creditors in June.

Write-off

The progress report, spanning 17 January to 16 July 2024, also updated on a credit hire book that had previously been valued at £6.6m.

A director that had expressed an interest in buying it has not responded to