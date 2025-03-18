Sabre in first share buy-back as profits soar in 24

Sabre has posted a 5% rise in gross written premiums as profit after tax nearly doubled in 2024.

Post tax profit at the motor insurance specialist rose from £18.1m to £36m year-on-year with the combined operating ratio dropping 7.4 percentage points to 84.2%.

GWP hit a record £236.4m with motor vehicle insurance breaking through the £200m barrier to reach £209.9m.

Our medium-term growth plans do not require this capital to be retained within the business.

This came despite the number of motor vehicle policies dropping 17,000 to 217,000.

The taxi book showed the same balance, with policies