Insurance Age

MCE administrator updates on progress

closed-sign
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The administrators of MCE Insurance have detailed developments on credit hire, property and a court case involving Alpha Insurance in their latest update.

The specialist motor broker went into administration in July 2023, with Crowe UK appointed to handle the affairs. The collapse of MCE led to 77 people losing their jobs.

Initial estimates suggested a shortfall of over £30m for making payments to creditors.

It was made up of assets of £2.5m versus liabilities to preferential creditors (staff) and second preferential creditors (HMRC) of £1.6m, along with expected claims of £32.3m from unsecured creditors.

However, by the start of last year the figure

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

IQUW launches ports and terminals product

IQUW has launched a ports and terminals product, with the insurer claiming it will help brokers and clients manage their risks with cover for physical loss or damage to marine property and cargo handling equipment, business interruption and third-party liabilities.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: