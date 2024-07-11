Aureum Insurance Brokers launches in Milton Keynes

Aureum Insurance Brokers has launched as a trading name of Momentum, targeting property, construction, motor trade, manufacturing, IT & technology and professional services business.

The broker, which is based in Milton Keynes, is aiming to serve the local business community as well as clients across the UK.

Managing director Martin Castleton brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, having worked at the likes of Towergate, Bollington and Giles.

RelatedAUB takes 40% stake in Momentum

Tysers owner AUB Group has signed up to buy a 40% equity stake in appointed representatives network Momentum Broker Solutions, subject to regulatory approval.

He said: “Having seen and