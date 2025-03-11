Howden continues regional push with Milton Keynes hub
Howden has unveiled its new office in Milton Keynes, home to the relocated Bedford team and designed to be its base for expansion in the region.
According to the broker, the 30,000 sq ft office has been designed with a hybrid working model in mind featuring an open-plan space, flexible workstations and collaborative areas.
The move has followed on from consolidating multiple Birmingham offices in January into one central hub in the city with over 120 insurance advisers.RelatedHowden consolidates Birmingham offices into one
Howden opened in Canterbury last November and created its first North West headquarters in Manchester.
It also
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Should you sell your broking business to an Employee Ownership Trust?
Tax-efficient exit strategies and staff incentivisation have become hot topics among broker leaders since the recent increases in Capital Gains Tax and Employer National Insurance. In the second part of a series focused on the fallout from the 2024 Labour Budget, Catherine Heyes examines how broker owners can use Employee Ownership Trusts to respond to these developments.
M&A market will be busy but less frenzied in 2025, says Ardonagh boss Bayles
Ardonagh Advisory leader Phil Bayles has hailed reaching the goal of 12 deals in 2024 and indicated around a further six this year.
MGA launches mid-market cyber product
Cyber manging general agent Onda has launched Onda X, a new product that supports mid-market companies in the UK and France.
Direct Line shareholders sign off on Aviva takeover
Shareholders of Direct Line Group have given overwhelming backing to the Aviva takeover by voting in favour of the proposal at its annual general meeting.
Real-life examples of SME cyber attacks needed to drive uptake – FSBIS’s Katie Freemantle
Managing director of FSB Insurance Service, Katie Freemantle, said there are not enough examples of SMEs that have suffered from a cyber attack to show real risks to small businesses.
FUW launches account executive academy
Specialist agricultural insurance broker FUW Insurance Services has launched an internal account executive academy with six participants from its offices across Wales.
Lloyd’s sets scene for full-year results as COR ticks up to 86.9%
Lloyd’s has unveiled a combined operating ratio of 86.9% for 2024, with gross written premium rising to £55.5bn, in a trading update ahead of its full results later this month.
Pool Re consults on SME terrorism cover
Pool Re has launched a market consultation in an attempt to enhance terrorism cover for SMEs, as it warned only 4% currently have any.