Howden continues regional push with Milton Keynes hub

Howden has unveiled its new office in Milton Keynes, home to the relocated Bedford team and designed to be its base for expansion in the region.

According to the broker, the 30,000 sq ft office has been designed with a hybrid working model in mind featuring an open-plan space, flexible workstations and collaborative areas.

The move has followed on from consolidating multiple Birmingham offices in January into one central hub in the city with over 120 insurance advisers.

Howden opened in Canterbury last November and created its first North West headquarters in Manchester.

It also

