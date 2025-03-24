Momentum increases revenue 21% in 2024 as it grows financial support for members

Appointed representative network Momentum hit £97m gross written premiums last year growing 21%, as founder and managing director Howard Pepper looks to continue financial support for its ARs following AUB investment.

While the business was just shy of reaching the £100m GWP mark in 2024, Pepper, pictured, noted Momentum achieved the milestone in January this year.

Revenue increased from £15.23m in 2023 to £18.43m last year. This was driven by adding new ARs and the “fantastic” performance of its existing cohort, Pepper detailed.

“As appointed representatives come on board, particularly if they’re start-ups, they grow their businesses rapidly,” he told Insurance Age.

Pepper acknowledged the hard market helped