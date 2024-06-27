Markerstudy and Atlanta merger completed

Ardonagh has confirmed the completion of the Atlanta Group and Markerstudy merger. The £1.2bn deal for Ardonagh’s personal lines offering was first touted in May 2023 and announced in September creating a business that transacts £3bn of gross written premium annually employing 7300 people. Markerstudy has paid £820m for Atlanta with Ardonagh keeing a 23% stake in the new combined entity. With the formidable talent and expertise of our colleagues focused toward this new chapter, we look forward to delivering innovative solutions and service for the eight million-plus customers

