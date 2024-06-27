Markerstudy and Atlanta merger completed
Ardonagh has confirmed the completion of the Atlanta Group and Markerstudy merger.
The £1.2bn deal for Ardonagh’s personal lines offering was first touted in May 2023 and announced in September creating a business that transacts £3bn of gross written premium annually employing 7300 people.
Markerstudy has paid £820m for Atlanta with Ardonagh keeing a 23% stake in the new combined entity.
With the formidable talent and expertise of our colleagues focused toward this new chapter, we look forward to delivering innovative solutions and service for the eight million-plus customers
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
CDL grows revenue but profit drops for second year in a row
CDL grew revenue by 6.9% to £59.54m in the year ended 30 September 2023, however profit after tax dropped for the second consecutive year to £10.01m.
C-Quence seeks to “unleash” digital tools and target schemes after Sompo tie-up
C-Quence is looking to “unleash the breadth” of its digital capabilities and target more schemes business having switched capacity provider for its property and casualty and property owners propositions.
Optio takes Soni from Axa as CEO
Specialty managing general agent Optio Group has swooped for Axa UK commercial director Deepak Soni as its new CEO.
Avid targets £100m GWP by end of 2025
Managing director of Avid Insurance Services, Stephen Gibson, is targeting £100m of gross written premium by the end of 2025, growing from around £75m to £80m this year.
FCA encourages monitoring review ahead of first Consumer Duty annual report deadline
The Financial Conduct Authority has found many firms need to make improvements in their monitoring to enable them to determine whether they are delivering good outcomes for retail customers, as required by the Consumer Duty.
Cannabis MGU hires Midson to build network with UK brokers
CannGen Insurance Europe has recruited Alan Midson as development director for the UK and Europe with a remit of building out the company’s network of brokers in all legalised countries.
Application and ghost broking motor fraud up 64% at Aviva
Aviva spotted fraud on more than 51,000 motor policy applications last year, up 64% on its 2022 detection figures, the insurer has revealed.
The stats: Q1 2024 - Commercial combined slows to near halt
The year has started with almost no average premium growth in commercial combined while fleet and property owners have powered ahead, according to the latest statistics from Acturis.
Most read
- RSA expects new business “clunkiness” to ease from July as it continues NIG integration
- Application and ghost broking motor fraud up 64% at Aviva
- The stats: Q1 2024 - Commercial combined slows to near halt
- Are new regional insurer offices the silver bullet to improve broker service?
- Brokers urged to warn businesses as fire brigade ends automatic alarm response
- Atec Group appoints ex-BGL CEO and aims to accelerate M&A after PE swoop