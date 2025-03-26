Ardonagh December 24 raise measured at $2.5bn – report

Ardonagh will bring in up to $2.5bn (£1.94bn) from investors to be used for its growth plans including acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.

The report stated the capital raise has been oversubscribed with more demand than available supply, and is expected to close this summer.

A spokesperson for Ardongah declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

Ardonagh previously announced an equity investment from funds managed by US-based private equity firm Stone Point