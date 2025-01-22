Ardonagh Advisory to be renamed Everywhen with Towergate brand set to exit

Ardonagh Advisory will change its name to Everywhen this year, Insurance Age can reveal, with client facing brands including Towergate set to switch in a second phase moving into 2026.

The UK platform of the Ardonagh Group has grown to have more than 45 trading names across general insurance broking, health and employee benefits.

Across what will become Everywhen, it employs over 4,500 people with over 140 offices nationwide placing over £5bn of insurance premium on behalf of clients each year.

Insurance Age understands the move to one brand has been made as a “natural evolution”, with one source suggesting Everywhen “unites” the advice-led, community-focused businesses that