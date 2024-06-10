Brown & Brown expands further in Northern Ireland

Brown & Brown Europe has bought Rollins Insurance Brokers, based in Holywood Northern Ireland.

The deal, for 100% of the shares, completed on 3 June for an undisclosed sum. Rollins will become part of Brown & Brown’s Northern Ireland business ABL Group.

The Rollins team, including managing director Dermot Rollins, will remain and report to ABL Group CEO Maurice Boyd.

Brown & Brown – previously known as Global Risk Partners – backed a management buyout of ABL in 2015, making it the hub for the region.

Established in 1945 by T Oscar Rollins, the latest broker buy has operated as a family