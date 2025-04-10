Insurance Age

Rathi reappointed FCA CEO

nikhil-rathi
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Treasury has announced the reappointment of Nikhil Rathi as chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority for a second term.

In a statement it said: “Since  joined in October 2020, the FCA has undertaken reforms to strengthen the UK’s position in wholesale markets, including the biggest changes to the listing regime in over three decades.

“The regulator has raised standards, introducing the Consumer Duty so people get the right support, communication they can understand, and products and services that meet their needs and offer fair value. 

We’ve set a new standard for consumer protection, made it easier for businesses

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Regulation

Experts hail proportionate regulation in FCA five-year strategy

The Financial Conduct Authority’s strategic plan for 2025-2030 is “expansive and broad”, but the initial impression is positive, “particularly on the noises the FCA has made around proportionate regulation”, according to Jill Hambley, managing director at Insurance Compliance Services.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: