Rathi reappointed FCA CEO

The Treasury has announced the reappointment of Nikhil Rathi as chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority for a second term.

In a statement it said: “Since joined in October 2020, the FCA has undertaken reforms to strengthen the UK’s position in wholesale markets, including the biggest changes to the listing regime in over three decades.

“The regulator has raised standards, introducing the Consumer Duty so people get the right support, communication they can understand, and products and services that meet their needs and offer fair value.

We’ve set a new standard for consumer protection, made it easier for businesses