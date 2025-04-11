Insurance Age

What ramifications could an FCA ‘whistleblower’ case have for the broking sector?

Karen Jackson
    • Karen Jackson, solicitor and founder-CEO of didlaw

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

As an employment tribunal considers the case of a Financial Conduct Authority whistleblower claiming unfair dismissal; Karen Jackson, solicitor and founder-CEO of didlaw, unpicks the possible implications for insurance broking staff thinking of making their own allegations.

The regulatory backdrop for whistleblowing in the insurance broking industry is robust not least because it is an Financial Conduct Authority requirement to have a whistleblowing policy.

The FCA dictates that a firm must establish, implement and maintain appropriate and effective arrangements for the disclosure of reportable concerns by whistleblowers. Chapter 18 of the FCA handbook goes into detail.

Ironic then that a whistleblowing case against the FCA itself is currently under consideration by

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Regulation

Rathi reappointed FCA CEO

The Treasury has announced the reappointment of Nikhil Rathi as chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority for a second term.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: