What ramifications could an FCA ‘whistleblower’ case have for the broking sector?
As an employment tribunal considers the case of a Financial Conduct Authority whistleblower claiming unfair dismissal; Karen Jackson, solicitor and founder-CEO of didlaw, unpicks the possible implications for insurance broking staff thinking of making their own allegations.
The regulatory backdrop for whistleblowing in the insurance broking industry is robust not least because it is an Financial Conduct Authority requirement to have a whistleblowing policy.
The FCA dictates that a firm must establish, implement and maintain appropriate and effective arrangements for the disclosure of reportable concerns by whistleblowers. Chapter 18 of the FCA handbook goes into detail.
Ironic then that a whistleblowing case against the FCA itself is currently under consideration by
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Regulation
Rathi reappointed FCA CEO
The Treasury has announced the reappointment of Nikhil Rathi as chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority for a second term.
FCA to consult on 2025/6 fees as it plans 2.2% hike for brokers
The Financial Conduct Authority has revealed it is proposing to raise broker fees by 2.2% as it outlined plans for its 2025-2026 work programme today.
NIC rises and Payrolling of Benefits - challenges and opportunities for insurance brokers
In the final part of a series on the fallout from the 2024 Budget, PKF Littlejohn’s Liam Condron looks at the rise in employer National Insurance Contributions and introduction of the Mandatory Payrolling of Benefits regime, and analyses what these changes mean for insurance intermediaries.
Blog: When will broker regulation be proportionate?
With regulation always on the tips of the insurance industry’s tongues when it comes to challenges in the market, Rosie Simms asks how much the FCA needs to do, or pull back from, to have a proportionate recipe for growth?
Scrapping minimum training hours – Q&A with Crescens George, CEO of Wiser Academy
Last month, the Financial Conduct Authority proposed scrapping the specified minimum hours of training and development required for insurance employees.
CII responds to FCA’s proposal to scrap minimum insurance training hours
The Chartered Insurance Institute has no plans to alter its Continuous Professional Development expectations for members in light of the Financial Conduct Authority’s proposal to end the specified minimum hours of training and development required for insurance employees.
FOS expects motor insurance complaints to stay high in 2025/26
The Financial Ombudsman Service has flagged it expects complaints about motor insurance to remain high in 2025/26 due to the higher cost of, and supply challenges around, parts and labour.
Confidence on growth stays stable as regulation remains to the fore
Around nine in ten leaders continue to feel upbeat about growth prospects for the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest findings in the KPMG UK Financial Services Sentiment survey.