Brokers updated on RSA purchase of NIG

Secret talks
Between May and July, NIG will transfer people, premises and assets and then start to move customers to RSA in a phased approach expected to be completed in Q3 2025.

In an Integration Q&A hosted on NIG’s website the insurer also said: “We’re keen to create one business and one voice to brokers.  We are targeting two major milestones.”

It added: “The priority is to manage the integration whilst maintaining business as usual levels of service.”

However, sister title Insurance Post has updated with more precise timings, with a spokesperson for RSA confirming the process will start on 1 May with customer migration from mid-June onwards.

The spokesperson said:

