RSA unveils new commercial MD as Bryson departs

RSA has appointed Tovah Grosscurth as commercial lines managing director with immediate effect, subject to regulatory approval.

Tovah, pictured, replaces Sonya Bryson, who has decided to leave Intact-owned RSA to “pursue other opportunities”. She will remain as an associate of RSA to support the transition, the insurer added.

Reporting to Ken Norgrove, CEO UK & International, Grosscurth will have full responsibility for the strategy, P&L and performance of RSA’s commercial lines business in the UK.

She has worked for RSA for 28 years and held a range of roles across strategy and change, claims and operations, focusing