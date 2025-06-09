Insurance Age

RSA unveils new commercial MD as Bryson departs

Tovah Grosscurth RSA
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

RSA has appointed Tovah Grosscurth as commercial lines managing director with immediate effect, subject to regulatory approval.

Tovah, pictured, replaces Sonya Bryson, who has decided to leave Intact-owned RSA to “pursue other opportunities”. She will remain as an associate of RSA to support the transition, the insurer added.

Reporting to Ken Norgrove, CEO UK & International, Grosscurth will have full responsibility for the strategy, P&L and performance of RSA’s commercial lines business in the UK.

She has worked for RSA for 28 years and held a range of roles across strategy and change, claims and operations, focusing

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insurer

fraud
Ghost broker sentenced

A ghost broker has been sentenced to 12-months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months with a requirement to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, after selling two fraudulent motor insurance policies to unsuspecting members of the public.

launch button
Former Nexus US CEO launches MGA

London-headquartered international managing general agent Amiga Specialty has officially launched promising an “aggressive growth and acquisition strategy”.

Hall and Tillbrook ERS
ERS appoints new MD

Specialist motor insurer ERS has promoted Martin Hall to the new role of managing director, taking responsibility for the performance of Lloyd’s Syndicate 218.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: