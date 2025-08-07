 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

NFP buys Bspoke to expand its UK specialist insurance services

Deal
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

NFP, an Aon company, has purchased Bspoke Insurance Group to strengthen its existing suite of insurance solutions while expanding technical underwriting expertise and specialist product knowledge.

Headquartered in Leeds, Bspoke is a collection of multi-class niche and specialist managing general agents. It also has offices in Shropshire, Gloucestershire, Essex, Liverpool and London.

NFP and Bspoke will operate independently, and the Bspoke management team will report into Matt Pawley, president of NFP Europe. All Bspoke businesses will continue to operate under their existing brands.

Bspoke was formed in 2022 through the merger of the Precision Partnership and UK General Insurance Group.

