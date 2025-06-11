GWP and profit up at Arag ahead of full Das integration

Arag UK has posted a 17.7% increase in gross written premium under management in 2024, driven by its commercial, family, assistance and ATE business, the legal expenses insurer has reported.

Overall, the business recorded a profit of £1.8m (2023: £0.8m) on GWP of £77.8m (2023: £66.1m). The profitable year was its 15th in succession, according to Arag.

Huge step

The CEO of Arag UK, David Haynes, pictured, said: “This is a superb result, and all the more remarkable for the huge steps we took towards integrating the Das UK business last year. That process is almost complete, and I’m delighted that we managed to achieve it so smoothly while sustaining Arag’s profitable growth.

