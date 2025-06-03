Dual adds key appointments to the Midlands and South West

Managing general agent Dual UK has named Stephen Davis regional manager for the Midlands and South West and Jayne Sprigg business development manager of the Midlands, confirming it will be open an office in Bristol this year.

Davis, pictured right, has over 25 years of insurance industry experience, most recently he was head of regional markets for the Midlands, West and Wales at Zurich. He also spent 15 years at RSA.

In his role at Dual, Davis will build on his experience of working with SME and mid-market regional businesses to deliver Dual’s regional expansion strategy.

We’re committed to building teams outside London that can tap into the huge opportunities that exist across the regions.

Sprigg, pictured left