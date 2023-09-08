Acrisure adds Modus to MGA portfolio

Acrisure has bought Modus Underwriting, its first MGA acquisition of the year.

The digital-first MGA Modus was launched in 2015 by Simon Read, Scott Banks and Natasha Pettet, formerly of Arthur J Gallagher-owned e-Underwriting, a division of OIM.

The firm specialised in underwriting and distributing auto-rating household, landlords’ and commercial products through software houses and direct to brokers in the UK. Capacity was provided by several Lloyd’s syndicates.

Modus was acquired by OneAdvent in 2020 and appointed former Covéa commercial boss Simon Cooter as non