Gallagher CEO Rea: AssuredPartners integration does not prevent M&A after ‘amicable’ end to PIB talks

The expected 12-18 month integration of the AssuredPartners UK and Irish businesses will not prevent Gallagher seeking more M&A in those territories following the “amicable” ending of talks with PIB.

That is the view of UK and Ireland CEO Michael Rea speaking to Insurance Age less than 24 hours after Gallagher closed the deal for AssuredPartners.

However, he highlighted that having only completed three deals since 2023, targets were in short supply, whilst competition was greater.

Reflecting on next steps now the deal is done Rea told Insurance Age: “We have been relatively hands off since the deal was announced in December, because the Department of Justice [in the US] said further data was