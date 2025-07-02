SRG buys Generation Underwriting from WF Risk Group

Specialist Risk Group has bought Newcastle-based managing general agent Generation Underwriting from WF Risk Group.

The MGA, which works across the SME and mid-market sectors, was founded in 2010 and has been owned by Belfast-headquartered WF Risk Group since 2021.

Generation Underwriting’s portfolio spans commercial combined, property owners, fleet, and contractors all risks products, delivered through a blend of e-trade and traditional underwriting.

The business will become part of MX, SRG’s underwriting pillar.

MX, launched in 2021, struck four deals last year, adding reinsurance firm NW Re, political