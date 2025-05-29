Meet the MGA: Arkel

Chief underwriting officer Kris Lee outlines why data and people are key to Arkel’s success, none more than recent recruits Matthew Donaldson and Steve Lewis, and how its ‘dream team’ will take it to new heights in a ‘pivotal’ 2025 as it aims to become a multi-line, digitally led £100m MGA.

When did Arkel start trading and what is the background story behind the name?

We launched in 2019. In true insurance style the inspiration for the name came from a brewery pub sign, unquestionably the best place for any brainstorm.

You have experience with MGAs such as Towergate, Pen and Plum Underwriting. What attracted you to Arkel?

Yes, I’ve been fortunate to spend my 25 year long underwriting career amongst some great insurers and MGAs. I joined Arkel six years ago because I could see it was