Insurance Age

New MGA to target recruitment companies

Rachael Light
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Acies MGU has created a new managing general agent, Acies Specialist Schemes, launching with an offering for recruitment companies.

The latest roll out from the managing general underwriter is backed by A-rated capacity with the promise of more schemes to follow in the coming years.

It adds to the growing stable of MGAs with Acies having launched construction-focused Phoenix Specialty last year.

Our new specialist schemes business has been created to address the needs of various sectors that deserve high-quality cover, not often easily available elsewhere.

The new MGA’s first product offers a combination of professional

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Keith Hector Commercial Lines Director at Covea
Interview: Keith Hector, Covéa

Keith Hector, commercial lines director at Covéa, looks to make e-trade limits more flexible, highlights “buoyant” schemes business, and teases new products as he targets £200m GWP in 2025.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: