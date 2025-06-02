New MGA to target recruitment companies

Acies MGU has created a new managing general agent, Acies Specialist Schemes, launching with an offering for recruitment companies.

The latest roll out from the managing general underwriter is backed by A-rated capacity with the promise of more schemes to follow in the coming years.

It adds to the growing stable of MGAs with Acies having launched construction-focused Phoenix Specialty last year.

Our new specialist schemes business has been created to address the needs of various sectors that deserve high-quality cover, not often easily available elsewhere.

The new MGA’s first product offers a combination of professional