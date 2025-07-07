Underwriting discipline key for MGAs

Gavin Dollings, chief underwriting officer at Rockstone Commercial, has highlighted that “flawless execution” of underwriting discipline is key for managing general agents as brokers want consistency of appetite.

At the Managing General Agents’ Association 2025 conference last week (3 July), he also observed carriers want the consistency of underwriting profit delivery.

“One of the things we MGAs often focus on is niche specialist business that insurer carriers often haven’t got the time, or expertise, to invest in to build the infrastructure, the pricing models.

I don’t mean the physical workplace. I mean the fact that we’re going to be less dominated by traditional underwriter roles, and there’s going to