Ventis expands into Scotland

Commercial and residential real estate managing general agent Ventis has launched in Scotland, under the leadership of Karen Feeney.

The expansion follows writing £12.5m in premium and growing into the Irish market in 2024. CEO Gareth Roberts noted Ventis has identified the Scottish market as an area with “strong growth potential”.

Roberts stated: “We are continuing to grow as a business, and this is an exciting opportunity for us to bring our proven MGA capabilities and expert leadership to the Scottish market.”

Karen has a strong record of underwriting profitable business, and we are looking forward to leveraging her deep