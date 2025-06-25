 Skip to main content
Ventis expands into Scotland

Karen Feeney, senior development underwriter at Ventis.
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Commercial and residential real estate managing general agent Ventis has launched in Scotland, under the leadership of Karen Feeney.

The expansion follows writing £12.5m in premium and growing into the Irish market in 2024. CEO Gareth Roberts noted Ventis has identified the Scottish market as an area with “strong growth potential”.

Roberts stated: “We are continuing to grow as a business, and this is an exciting opportunity for us to bring our proven MGA capabilities and expert leadership to the Scottish market.”

Karen has a strong record of underwriting profitable business, and we are looking forward to leveraging her deep

timestamp
Blog: Counting up the commercial longevity

Which is longer: the average tenure of a FTSE 100 CEO or that of a commercial insurance leader? Emmanuel Kenning calculates the numbers and finds a surprisingly short job-title occupancy in the sector.

