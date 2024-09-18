Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: Movo Partnership CEO Lea Cheesbrough

As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and who are the most heavy metal people in insurance. Today, we focus on Movo Partnership CEO Lea Cheesbrough.

UK Broker Week aims to offer a complete week of activity promoting the broking sector. What two or three things would you like to see on the agenda and why?

A guide to Lloyd’s is much needed in our industry and would be useful for brokers to be able to understand how to get the most from that market.

Understanding the routes into the industry to further encourage the green shoots we are seeing – not just for apprenticeships, but for the older people from other industries joining too. We need to share best practice to keep this cycle live and have a constant stream of new talent regardless of age and background.

Help on social media and marketing. So many still do nothing or get it wrong, which can be terrible; a masterclass or an idiot’s guide would be sensational.

What was your main takeaway from the inaugural Broker Week last year?

The debates worked really well; no one wants to be talked at – brokers want to hear more than one view of the world and these discussions were so very well balanced and not primed to please. They were honest and open.

Can you give us a short snapshot of the insights you will be looking to share during your session at Broker Expo 2024?

I want to ensure the audience understands that the insurance industry is one of professionalism, it’s fun, it’s exciting and that it suits everyone from every walk of life. It’s not just a job but a career with longevity and heritage.

I also want the audience to be entertained and excited by my journey and those of my peers.

What broking/insurance innovation has most impressed you over the last 12–18 months and why?

How the industry has joined forces to promote diversity and inclusion is something we should be proud of.

I have also been impressed with how the insurers and brokers I work with have focused on local communities and charities showing we are an industry that wants to give back.

Finally, the work being focused in on parametrics, especially with flood risks and the use of AI is industry-leading and I hope it will enable the industry to avoid the uninsurable risk as our world changes.

The UK Broker Awards take place on the Thursday night of Broker Week; if you were to give an award to a broking individual or company, who would it be and what for?

Ajay Mistry – for his amazing work with iCAN (the Insurance Cultural Awareness Network). This has led the way in supporting other businesses to understand and embrace diversity and inclusion – so much of what Ajay and his team do comes from a personal place and he has removed taboos so we can all try to ensure we comply and celebrate different cultures.

As we look forward to 2025, how well placed is the broking sector to prosper – and what gives you the confidence in your answer?

We are a relatively small industry but one that cares.

Our marketplace might not be the largest, but we unite for the key issues that affect us, and this is evident with the workflows that have taken place for equality, diversity, inclusion, ESG, charity and community – I have never been prouder to be part of this industry.

Birmingham is home to Cadbury World; what is your favourite chocolate bar?

Cadbury’s Fruit and Nut: craved it when I was pregnant with my third child and still adore it.

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath is a famous Brummie; who is the most heavy metal person in insurance?

I have two – but they are a duo: Graeme Trudgill and David Sparks. Their passion and understanding along with a fearless approach with the regulator and government is so underrated – they are amazing!

Outside Broker Expo, have you ever attended any other trade shows at the Birmingham NEC and if so, what were they?

No, I have never attended anything outside of insurance – that said, is there anything worth visiting outside of insurance?

To sign up now to join Lea at Broker Expo at the Birmingham NEC on 10 October, click here.

For more details on the event, click here.