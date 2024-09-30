Insurance Age

Open GI strikes deal to provide brokers with gen AI chatbots

Open GI has teamed up with artificial intelligence specialists OpenDialog to bring advanced conversational AI agents to its customers, with the aim of creating efficiency gains for brokers by automating customer service interactions.

The deal allows Open GI’s brokers to create customer-facing chatbot-solutions using generative AI, creating a more conversational experience for their customers.

It is anticipated that the AI agents will save brokers both money and time as they free up human agents to work on more complex issues and streamline the process for simpler scenarios, Open GI added.

Brokers will be able to access OpenDialog’s generative AI chatbots via its policy administration platforms.

Automation

OpenDialog specialises

