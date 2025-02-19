CFC launches cyber portfolio quoting for brokers

CFC has launched cyber portfolio quoting for UK brokers, a service that automates quoting for thousands of policies.

Initially available only for CFC’s cyber products, the specialist insurance provider confirmed that brokers can bulk quote their entire business book in a single process.

It details that the quoting service involves three steps: brokers send the required information, CFC automatically generates quotes for all eligible clients, and brokers review and bind.

