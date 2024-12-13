Aviva claims Acturis API first with broker roll out planned for Q1 2025

Aviva has become the first insurer to create a claims application programming interface for integration with software house Acturis.

The API aims to streamline the claims process for brokers, from notification to closure/completion.

Enhancing our claims services for our broker partners is central to our plansRyan Birbeck, Aviva

It does this through a one-way transfer of individual claim records and updates from Aviva’s claims system directly into a broker’s Acturis system.

The insurer added this should minimise the need for brokers to manually key in claims data.

Brokers will also receive automatic updates on existing claims