Acturis rolls out AI and data-driven placement strategy offering Unify

Acturis has launched Unify, Insurance Age can reveal, an artificial intelligence and data-driven offering that can aid placement strategies with granular insights and appetite matching for brokers and insurers.

According to group co-CEO Theo Duchen, it has come in response to broker demand.

Acturis CEO Tony Goddard told Insurance Age: “It allows them [Acturis brokers] to use data really efficiently and, under their control, to choose how they maximise their placement strategy.”

In terms of orienting particular segments and books, Duchen concurred, noting, “it’s got such granular risk detail data they can do this to a very high degree of accuracy”.

Live pilot

The product is being rolled out to brokers after