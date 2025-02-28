Eaton Gate first MGA live on imarket

Managing general agent Eaton Gate has joined imarket and will be deploying its first product, tradespeople, through imarket to the Bravo Digital Trader platform in March.

Eaton Gate is the first MGA to go live on imarket and joins eight insurers using the trading platform for its commercial distribution into broker systems.

In April 2024 Polaris added Bravo Digital Trader as the fifth broker system to use imarket, joining its portfolio of Acturis, Applied, Open GI and SSP.

We look forward to working with Eaton Gate, adding more products and supporting them in widening their distribution over the coming months.

Insurance premiums placed through imarket rose 15% to