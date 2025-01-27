Open GI continues investment in technology and AI

Simon Badley, CEO of Open GI, is looking for the business to become a “technology partner”, as it makes continued investment in technology and AI to give its brokers a competitive advantage.

“But what does a technology partner do?” he questioned. “It really knows its customers. It really understands them, it makes sure that they’re highly effective in what they do, but most important of all is it’s thinking ahead.”

Badley, pictured, accepted it “takes a long time to prove”.

In its most recently available resuts at Companies House for 2023, Open GI reported research and development expenditure capitalised for the year totalled £8.5m as the group invested in new solutions and its