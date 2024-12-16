Review of the Year 2024: SSP’s Martyn Mathews

Martyn Mathews, MD of SSP Broker reflects on disappointing vote-winning rhetoric, renaming the NEC the Mathews Arena, and asks whether the FCA might roll back a little on some of the principles of Consumer Duty and Fair Value

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2024?

Markerstudy returning to the fore and bringing increased capacity back to the market has been great for a number of our clients.

What has been your biggest insurance/broker related disappointment of 2024?

The Labour party stated in their manifesto that they would “support drivers by tackling the soaring cost of motor insurance” without any real understanding of market dynamics. Disappointing ‘vote-winning’ rhetoric in my opinion.

If