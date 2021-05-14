Acturis adds CFC to panel with cyber product launch

Acturis has partnered with CFC to expand the e-trade capabilities of the Acturis platform with the launch of the CFC Cyber Now product.

The software house noted that this is the first CFC product to be made available to brokers via Acturis.

The product includes affirmative cybercrime cover including social engineering, theft of personal funds, cyber extortion, cryptojacking and more.

According to Acturis, CFC Cyber Now also includes cover for business interruption that is triggered not only