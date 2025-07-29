Lloyd’s wholesale broker Servca launches SME D&O facility
Servca, a specialist Lloyd’s wholesale broker, has launched an SME directors and officers insurance facility, available across the UK and Europe.
Backed by Lloyd’s capacity, the facility provides cover for businesses with turnover ranging from £50,000 to £30m.
Servca explained the facility offers contract-certain quotes within 24 hours, “supporting brokers and clients who need rapid turnaround on time-sensitive or complex risks”.
Led by Macauley Geddes, director of wholesale broking for UK and Ireland who has been with the business since 2014, the facility is open to a broad range of sectors with no restrictions on trade or industry.
Servca
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
PIB tops £500m revenue as losses trimmed in run-up to ending sale talks
PIB Group has posted £514.7m of pro forma group net revenue for 2024, a year it expanded into two countries and made 25 acquisitions before walking away from sales talks in 2025.
Property payouts hit £1.6bn in second quarter
Insurers paid out £1.6bn for property insurance claims during the second quarter of the year, research from the Association of British Insurers has shown.
Ecclesiastical warns of growing subsidence risk
Ecclesiastical Insurance has urged property owners to take precautionary steps as the risk of subsidence and wildfires has increased following an extended dry spell.
Home insurance premiums flat in Q2 – ABI
The average price of combined building and contents home insurance was stable in the second quarter of 2025 at £391, according to the Association of British Insurers.
Bullish Warburton on Konsileo moving ‘forward on all fronts’
Konsileo is “cautiously optimistic” about hiring another 50 brokers this year, building on its progress in 2024, CEO John Warburton told Insurance Age.
Broking Success: Sector experience
Ashley Dickson, managing director of Dickson Group, explains why he never turns his phone off and how he used his family’s motorsport experience to create a scheme for the Northern Ireland headquartered broker.
Windstorm Éowyn cost the insurance market €747m – Perils
Perils, a Zurich-based organisation providing industry-wide catastrophe insurance data, has raised its estimate for the insurance market loss from windstorm Éowyn to €747m (£650.27m), from €696m previously.
Bridgehaven makes first acquisition
Hybrid fronting insurer Bridgehaven has signed up for its first buy, to snap up Dublin-based insurer SureStone Insurance for an undisclosed amount.