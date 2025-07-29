Lloyd’s wholesale broker Servca launches SME D&O facility

Servca, a specialist Lloyd’s wholesale broker, has launched an SME directors and officers insurance facility, available across the UK and Europe.

Backed by Lloyd’s capacity, the facility provides cover for businesses with turnover ranging from £50,000 to £30m.

Servca explained the facility offers contract-certain quotes within 24 hours, “supporting brokers and clients who need rapid turnaround on time-sensitive or complex risks”.

Led by Macauley Geddes, director of wholesale broking for UK and Ireland who has been with the business since 2014, the facility is open to a broad range of sectors with no restrictions on trade or industry.

