Rokstone-owned Novus adds Collinson to warranty and affinity panel

Novus Underwriting, part of managing general agent Rokstone, has partnered with Collinson Insurance for its annually renewable warranty products.

The wholesale warranty and affinity MGA claimed the exclusive binding authority with Collinson Insurance strengthens Novus’s position within the UK.

The deal represents over 500,000 policies, it noted.

Novus, part of Aventum Group, added the partnership complements the existing relationships in place with other providers