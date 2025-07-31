Sabre reports 26.2% profit growth as GWP dips

Sabre Insurance Group reported a 26.2% increase in profit before tax to £25.5m, despite a decline in gross written premiums, according to its 2025 half-year report.

GWP topped £100.3m on 30 June 2025, down from £125.7m for the same period last year, with combined operating ratio dropping by 3.4 percentage points to 82.6%.

Broken down by product, motor vehicle dropped by 21.9% to £87.4m GWP compared to the first half of 2024.

This came as motor vehicle policies dropped by 38,000 (H1 2024: 237,000) to 199,000, also down from 217,000 for year ending 31 December 2024.

The taxi book fell from £8.1m in H1 2024 to £7m as policy count remained steady at 10,000.

