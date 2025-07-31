 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Sabre reports 26.2% profit growth as GWP dips

arrows
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

Sabre Insurance Group reported a 26.2% increase in profit before tax to £25.5m, despite a decline in gross written premiums, according to its 2025 half-year report.

GWP topped £100.3m on 30 June 2025, down from £125.7m for the same period last year, with combined operating ratio dropping by 3.4 percentage points to 82.6%.

Broken down by product, motor vehicle dropped by 21.9% to £87.4m GWP compared to the first half of 2024.

This came as motor vehicle policies dropped by 38,000 (H1 2024: 237,000) to 199,000, also down from 217,000 for year ending 31 December 2024.

The taxi book fell from £8.1m in H1 2024 to £7m as policy count remained steady at 10,000. 

Relate

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: