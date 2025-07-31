Sabre reports 26.2% profit growth as GWP dips
Sabre Insurance Group reported a 26.2% increase in profit before tax to £25.5m, despite a decline in gross written premiums, according to its 2025 half-year report.
GWP topped £100.3m on 30 June 2025, down from £125.7m for the same period last year, with combined operating ratio dropping by 3.4 percentage points to 82.6%.
Broken down by product, motor vehicle dropped by 21.9% to £87.4m GWP compared to the first half of 2024.
This came as motor vehicle policies dropped by 38,000 (H1 2024: 237,000) to 199,000, also down from 217,000 for year ending 31 December 2024.
The taxi book fell from £8.1m in H1 2024 to £7m as policy count remained steady at 10,000.Relate
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Sabre CEO promises sophisticated prices to brokers
Sabre Insurance Group CEO Geoff Carter has announced plans to offer brokers “even more sophisticated” pricing through a new platform, as he sets his sights on achieving £48m in profit by the end of 2025.
FCA’s Brewis set to leave for KPMG
Matt Brewis, director of insurance at the Financial Conduct Authority, will be leaving the regulator to join KPMG UK in the new year.
Could the MGA explosion be slowed down by an indifference to claims?
MGAs have become all the rage, with a growth predicated by a rise in fronter and insurer capital/capacity and broker belief that they offer greater front-end service. However, are strains starting to show at the back end when it comes to the moment of truth, the claim? Saxon East investigates.
Lloyd’s wholesale broker Servca launches SME D&O facility
Servca, a specialist Lloyd’s wholesale broker, has launched an SME directors and officers insurance facility, available across the UK and Europe.
PIB tops £500m revenue as losses trimmed in run-up to ending sale talks
PIB Group has posted £514.7m of pro forma group net revenue for 2024, a year it expanded into two countries and made 25 acquisitions before walking away from sales talks in 2025.
Property payouts hit £1.6bn in second quarter
Insurers paid out £1.6bn for property insurance claims during the second quarter of the year, research from the Association of British Insurers has shown.
Ecclesiastical warns of growing subsidence risk
Ecclesiastical Insurance has urged property owners to take precautionary steps as the risk of subsidence and wildfires has increased following an extended dry spell.
Home insurance premiums flat in Q2 – ABI
The average price of combined building and contents home insurance was stable in the second quarter of 2025 at £391, according to the Association of British Insurers.