Coles bullish over ‘sweet spots’ as MGA Uris targets £150m post MBO

MGA and outsourced insurance administration and underwriting services provider Uris Group is on track for £150m of premium in its first year as an independent business, Insurance Age can reveal.

Speaking to Insurance Age, CEO Derek Coles, pictured, added that having completed an MBO of Doncaster-based Uris and selected MGA trade and assets of Belfast-based Midas Underwriting last October, he saw plenty of opportunities for further growth across niche personal lines and affinity linked/delegated authority business.

The MBO came after the sale of Atlanta Group by Ardonagh Group to Markerstudy.

The retail assets that did not switch across and were involved in the MBO out of Ardonagh, where